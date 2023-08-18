Actress Sreemukhi's Staycation At Hyderabad Boutique Is Perfect Weekend Goals

Anchor-turned-actress Sreemukhi is known for her impressive style and bold choices. Now, in what would be a treat to the fans’ eyes, she took to Instagram to share pictures from her recent staycation at the Hyderabad-based boutique The Hydi. In the pictures shared by the 30-year-old actress, she is dressed in a black satin above-knee dress with a ribbon around her waist.

The elegant dress is paired with casual black slippers. In one of the pictures, Sreemukhi looks adorable in a mauve top as she poses with a beautiful basket comprising a bouquet made of roses, lilies and butterflies and some delicacy jars in it.

While praising the venue, the Bholaa Shankar actress described the trio of “ambience, food and hospitality on the dot". In addition, she described the place as a “perfect getaway" for weekends and weekdays alike. Check out Sreemukhi’s Instagram post below:

The boutique where the actress stayed also thanked her. “Thank you for staying at The Hydi. It was a pleasure to host you and your loved ones," they wrote on their official Instagram page.

Uploaded a day ago, the post has amassed over 1 lakh likes. Several users commented on the post. One user wrote, “Wow akka." Akka in Tamil refers to an elder sister or old sister. “Natural beauty, my dear, remarked another user.

In addition, Sreemukhi thanked her friend Priyanka Ani Reddy, a co-founder of Tease Dry Bar, a salon with various branches, for recommending the venue. Not only this, she announced that she’d release the Vlog for the same soon.

On the work front, Sreemukhi was last seen in the Telugu action film Bholaa Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh. A remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam, it also stars Chiranjeevi along with Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth. It was released theatrically on August 11.