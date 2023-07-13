Actress Sreemukhi's Traditional Photoshoot Sparks Rumours About Her Wedding

Actress Sreemukhi, who made her debut in movies in 2012 in a supporting role, is one of the highest-paid personalities in the industry now. Recently, she was in the news after the actress mentioned that she would get married after turning 30.

Her latest Instagram pictures are gaining traction, for she has been posting photos in traditional attire frequently. One of her latest pictures in a black saree is breathtaking, as she is looking beautiful in it. Her pictures went viral soon after she posted them, and fans praised her.

Many of Sreemukhi’s fans also speculated that marriage was on the cards for her, referring to rumoured boyfriend, a businessman from Hyderabad. However, she has not confirmed anything related to her marriage lately.

Advertisement

Sreemukhi is very active on social media where she regularly posts about her personal and professional life. The blend of breathtaking pictures on her Instagram account is what people look up to and follow in her out-of-the-box fashion style.