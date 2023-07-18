Actress Vaishnavi Chaitanya Breaks The Silence On Filming Intimate Scenes

The highly anticipated movie Baby has taken the box office by storm since its release on July 14. With a star-studded cast including Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin, the Sai Rajesh directorial has captivated audiences across theatres. Among the film’s intriguing elements is the presence of intimate scenes, which recently prompted Vaishnavi Chaitanya to share her thoughts on the subject.

During the movie’s success meeting, Vaishnavi Chaitanya was questioned about her experience filming intimate scenes and how her parents reacted to them. The actress expressed that shooting such scenes was indeed challenging. However, she credited co-star Viraj Ashwin for creating a comfortable environment on set, and she commended the entire unit for their support. Vaishnavi emphasized that these scenes were just a part of the overall storytelling process, and numerous other emotions and aspects were essential to the film.

Speaking about her parents’ reaction, Vaishnavi revealed that they had seen the movie and did not make a big deal out of the intimate scenes. According to her, Baby encompasses a range of emotions that leave a lasting impact on viewers. She believes that once the audience experiences the movie, it is the emotions they will remember, rather than isolated moments.