Actress Vaishnavi Gowda is a popular face of the Kannada television industry. She is currently making headlines for her upcoming daily soap, Seetha Rama. According to reports, Vaishnavi will be seen playing the lead role of a mother, whose husband left her when she was pregnant. Later, she had to raise her daughter all alone by herself. Her fans are reportedly upset that Vaishnavi, who is so young, will play the role of a mother in Seetha Rama. This doesn’t stop them from showering her with compliments on her latest photos. Vaishnavi shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram recently, which has become a topic of discussion.

In the latest post, Vaishnavi is seen in a stunning orange colour floral printed co-ord set. She wore a halter-neck crop top, which she teamed with a thigh-high slit long skirt. She opted for minimal makeup and kept her hair open as she posed for the camera. Vaishnavi rounded off her look with a pair of statement earrings and a black watch in her left hand.

The photos went viral in no time. One of her fans commented, “Beauty" and another one wrote, “Beautiful". “Gorgeous," commented the third user.

Only a few days ago, Vaishnavi shared a short video from her upcoming show Seetha Rama. She is seen in traditional attire in the clip. She wrote in the caption, “Seetha Rama very soon".

From her fans to celebs, everyone congratulated Vaishnavi in the comment box and wished her luck with her new project.

In Seetha Rama, Vaishnavi will play the title role of Seetha, a divorcee whose husband abandoned her while she was pregnant. She eventually raised her 4-year-old daughter alone. Actor Gagan Chinappa will play the male lead in this show. Vaishnavi and Gagan will share screens for the first time.

Vaishnavi was last seen in the daily soap Lakshana on Kannada television. She appeared in the show in a cameo role. Vaishnavi came into the limelight after playing the role of Sannidhi in the TV show Agnisakshi. She essayed the role of a typical sanskaari woman in the daily soap.

