Actress Vaishnavi Gowda Shares Dance Reel As Serial Seetha Rama Reaches This Milestone

Popular Kannada TV show Seetha Rama has received a rating of 7.5 and the team celebrated this milestone with some dance. Vaishnavi Gowda, the actress, posted the reel on her Instagram account. She captioned the reel, “Our little happy dance for hitting a 7.5 rating in the opening week. Ps - do not miss CharanD’s dance." The video garnered over 1.67 lakh likes and netizens left positive comments and good wishes.

Advertisement

Vaishnavi Gowda, the actress known for her role in Agnisakshi, shares various moments from her life on her YouTube channel. Recently, she documented her experiences of getting her first tattoo and taking on food challenges, among other things. One such experience was trying out Korean food items for the first time, which she shared in a video on her channel. The video quickly gained popularity, attracting the attention of many social media users and receiving over 3 lakh views on YouTube.

On the other hand, the Zee Kannada channel has consistently been a leader in offering entertaining content, delivering numerous serials over time. Hence, they introduced a new serial called Seetha Rama, featuring Gagan Chinnappa and Vaishnavi Gowda.

Vaishnavi Gowda portrays the character of Seetha and Gagan Chinnappa plays the role of Andre Rama. This marks their first collaboration with Zee Kannada channel and they are excited about working on this new serial. Gagan shared his excitement about acting alongside Vaishnavi Gowda, while the actress mentioned that this is the first time playing the role of a mother in a serial.