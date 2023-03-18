Kannada actress Vaishnavi Gowda never fails to turn heads with her impeccable sense of style. She is one of the most sought-after actresses in the movie industry and frequently attracts attention with her Instagram posts. The actress not only posts about herself but also about her family.

Recently, the actress posted a picture with her mother, Yagnna Prabha and wrote a heartfelt note as she became an advocate. Vaishnavi Gowda’s mother donned an advocate’s look and the actress was seen in a casual avatar. While posting the picture, she wrote, “Advocate in the house. You have always taught us that age is just a number.. Super proud of what you have achieved at this age. Thank you for always inspiring me."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp4xvTDNO-X/

Before this, Vaishnavi Gowda shared photos in which she was wearing a saree. Her followers were in awe of how stylishly she wore a white saree with golden borders and floral impressions. She paired her stunning outfit with a crisscrossed white translucent. She accessorised her outfit with a delicate gold-plated necklace and a tiny nose ring that was studded. Take a look at her saree looks here:

Earlier, on February 6, the actress shared a picture of herself in which she was seen wearing her mother’s wedding saree. She wrote, “Like mother, Like daughter! Wedding saree is extremely special for a girl. Wore my Amma’s wedding saree." Take a look at the post:

On the professional front, Vaishnavi Gowda has frequently made cameo appearances in television programmes in the past, but fans were hoping to see her in a significant part. Vaishnavi recently grabbed the headlines when it was revealed that she will star in the Kannada daily soap Seetha Rama.

Vaishnavi was last seen on Kannada television with the serial Lakshana. But the actress played a cameo role in the show. Now her fans are excited for Seetha Rama as the serial will mark Vaishnavi’s full-fledged acting comeback.

