Actress Varsha’s Dual-coloured Bright Saree Is A Breath Of Fresh Air

Telugu actress Varsha is an absolute fashionista. A look at her Instagram shows that she is a fan of bright colours. Don’t believe us? Well, take a look at her recent post. She looked radiant in a dual-coloured drape and left her fans absolutely stunned by her beauty. Varsha opted for a pre-draped lime green saree with a hot pink border. She paired it with a matching hot pink blouse, featuring full sleeves and a backless detail. She chose pink lips, kohled eyes, mascara-laden lashes and a small bindi.

Fans were left in awe and showered her with compliments. One user wrote, “How beautiful you are! We are dying to see the angel." Another wrote, “Varsha looks amazing in the green saree." “You are such a princess, Varsha!", read another comment. A fan gushed about her beauty and wrote, “Oh my God! You are such a stunner. The saree combination looks lethal on you."

Advertisement

This is not the first time she has impressed her fans with her fashion statement. Previously, Varsha wore a gown and looked ravishing in it. She wore a strapless yellow gown with a velvet finish at the top and a pleated billowing skirt. She accessorised herself by adding a chunky choker necklace in green and white studded stones, which added an elegant touch to her look. She opted for blue nails, matching blue eye makeup, and pink lips and a dainty bindi.