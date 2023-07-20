Actress Vidula Chougule To Feature With Popular Marathi Actor Ankush Chaudhari In Mahadev

Marathi actress Vidula Chougule of serial Jeev Zala Yedapisa fame is gearing up for her upcoming Marathi film titled Mahadev directed by Tejas Lokhande. She will share the screen space along with the one of most sought-after Marathi actors Ankush Chaudhari. Actor Manmeet Pem, known for his acting in Tamasha Live, Time Pass and Timepass 3, will also act in Mahadev. Actors Amit Rekhi and Ravi Raj Kande will also play key roles.

Vidula has gone to Kedarnath, Uttarakhand, for the shooting of Mahadev. Shweta Thakur, the costume stylist of this film, shared the pictures of the clapperboard on Instagram. The pictures have captured the picturesque scenery around the Kedarnath Dham. Shweta also tagged the cast and crew of the film Mahadev in the pictures. She wrote in the caption, “HAR HAR MAHADEV, something big is coming soon."

Social media users were enthralled with the subject of this film but cautioned the crew to be safe during the shooting. One of the users commented, “Take care if you guys are there like right now in Uttarakhand the state is on red alert due to rains." Rest also wished the makers and commented red heart and fire emoticons.

Vidula shared a post on Instagram Story and wrote the Marathi word Lavakarach which means “soon".

As of now, there are no other details regarding the plot of the film Mahadev and other crew members.