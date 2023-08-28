Adah Sharma Clears The Air About Buying Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai Apartment: 'Jo Bhi Hain Woh...'

Adah Sharma, known for her performance in The Kerala Story, has spoken about the speculations surrounding her alleged acquisition of the former residence of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput at Mont Blanc Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai. During her interaction with the press in Mumbai, Adah clarified that she has not yet made any choices regarding the issue.

There were rumours that Adah might buy the flat where Sushant Singh Rajput lived before he passed away in 2020. Adah spoke to photographers and said that she’ll let everyone know if anything happens. Adah said, “Pehle jo bhi hai woh first mein aapko bataungi. Jabhi jo hai, I promise, aap logo ka mooh main meetha karungi, agar kuch hai toh (if anything gets finalised I will be the one to tell you first. I will bring sweets if there is something)." Check out the video:

Back in the day, Sushant had shown his personal space in an Asian Paints video, where he gave fans a tour of his apartment. In the video, he shared the unique decorations and reflective items in his home, giving a glimpse of his interests.