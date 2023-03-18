Actress Adah Sharma is one of the most glamourous divas of Bollywood. The Commando actress has cultivated a huge fan base through her charming personality and gorgeous looks.

Adah’s recent Instagram post is gaining a lot of traction on social media. The 30-year-old shared lovely pictures of herself in a pink lehenga. She captioned her post, “If you punch yourself in the face and get hurt are you Strong or Weak?"

Advertisement

Adah’s post has gone viral on social media. Many die-hard fans have dropped heart emojis under the post. Some have also written amusing comments. One fan wrote, “When you come to know that Adah Sharma and Vidyut Jammwal both have 7-7 million followers." Another fan commented, “So beautiful princess." A third user wrote, “Are you an electrician? Because you’re definitely lighting up my day and night."

Adah Sharma is a fashionista at heart and knows how to amp up the glamour quotient.

Her effortless off-duty style never fails to impress and she always comes up with the perfect balance of comfort meets cool. In December last year, Adah shared stunning pictures of herself in a polka dress.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Adah Sharma shared an Instagram Reel from her trip to Leh. She captioned it, “What did you wish for, guess what I wished for #IfWishesWereHorsesIWouldBeInTheJungleSocislizingWithElephants because the horses would help me make friends with their elephant acquaintances obvvv duh #100YwarsOfAdahSharma #adahsharma #leh #lehladakh." Take a look at the video here:

Advertisement

Adah Sharma’s big breakthrough came in the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Hasee Toh Phasee. Although Adah did not have a major role in the film, she still managed to impress audiences with her acting chops and dialogue delivery.

Adah cemented her place in the film industry by playing the role of inspector Bhavna Reddy in Commando 2 and Commando 3. Fans are now looking forward to the next instalment of Commando. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Commando 4 will star Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma in lead roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here