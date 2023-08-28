Adah Sharma To Star In A Romantic Drama Soon? Here's What We Know

Bollywood actress Adah Sharma is currently basking in the success of her recently released web series Commando. With her previous stellar performances, Adah Sharma is now stepping back into her role as Bhavna Reddy for this series. The actress impressed everyone with her stunning action sequences, highlighting her versatility as an actor. As fans and critics shower her with praises, Adah’s acting skills continue to soar, especially with the buzz surrounding her exhilarating lineup of projects.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source revealed, “Adah has signed multiple projects after The Kerala Story with various biggies. The film and her performance are being appreciated (and it) have really worked for her. Also being followed up by Commando (web series) which has her doing some excellent action and in a completely different space shows her versatility. She will be seen in a romantic drama soon."

Speaking on her international film, Adah Sharma had previously revealed she likes to try different genres and roles and feels fortunate that she’s being considered for diverse characters. After her experience with The Kerala Story, she believed this new project would be distinctly different. She also mentioned her preference for discussing a project once a trailer is ready. She hinted that more information about the project would be shared soon.

Recently, the actress made headlines for purchasing Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat in Mumbai’s Mont Blanc Apartments. On August 26, the actress was spotted outside Sushant Singh Rajput’s former residence. A video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram shows Adah dodging questions about the property. However, she assured the paparazzi that she would soon be telling the good news. The actress said, “Phele jo bhi hai woh first mein aapko bataungi. I promise, aap logo ka mooh main meetha karungee, agar kuch hai toh (I’ll tell you about whatever comes first. And whatever it is, I promise I’ll get sweets if there’s something to share.)"

