Adah Sharma Was 'Nervous' Showing The Kerala Story To Her Grandmother Due To Rape Scenes

The Kerala Story has been ruling headlines ever since its release on Mya 5. The film revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). In a recent interview, the film’s lead actress Adah Sharma revealed that she was nervous about showing the movie to her grandmother due to ‘disturbing’ and ‘rape’ scenes.

“My mom and grandmom knew the story. I was nervous about granny’s reaction, especially with those rape scenes. I was only concerned about how will she react to all those disturbing moments," she told DNA.

Adah further mentioned that after watching the movie, her grandmother called it ‘educational and informative’. “I admit that my 90-year-old granny is the strongest (member). After watching the movie, she called it an educational and informative experience and said, ‘I want all my students to watch it.’ I told her that it is an adult film, and then she suggested that it should have been a U/A film so that even younger girls should see it, be aware of it, and it will help them to be more vigilant," the actress added.

Meanwhile, The Kerala Story is inching close to Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Adah expressed that she never expected the movie to perform this well at the box office. She confessed she never thought that “crores of people" would watch her movie.

“As an actor, I don’t know all these figures. We do all this hoping people watch it. I knew that this was a subject that if people would watch, they would connect emotionally with it. That mother-daughter emotion is really strong in the film. That is what touched me when I heard the script. It is a haunting thing. It is scary. I thought that if the mother-daughter connects (with the audience), it will really work. But I didn’t expect this. I didn’t expect so many crores of people to watch it," she told us.