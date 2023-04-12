Adhyayan Suman Lost Projects Due to His Father's Past Remarks, Says Producer Accused Him of Doing Drugs

Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan claimed that he has been removed from projects over the producers’ dispute with his father. Adhyayan asserted in an interview that he was ousted from movie ventures due to individuals being offended by statements made by his father, Shekhar Suman, on his well-known talk show, Movers and Shakers. He additionally presumes that the mistreatment and manipulation he encounters in the film industry “could be the result of revenge that people are taking from my father Shekhar Suman.”

Adhyayan revealed that his father Shekhar Suman delivered the script he was given for Movers and Shakers, but some individuals took offence to the remarks made about them. “I missed out on a lot of film opportunities because of a program my father hosted, Movers and Shakers," Adhyayan told Hindustan Times, adding that “a few individuals were offended by his comments, despite the fact that he was given a script for each episode." He believes that these individuals held a grudge against his father for discussing them on the show, saying, “'Shekhar ne humaare baare mein kaise baat kari' (How could he say things about us)."

Adhyayan explained that there were no personal attacks or use of abusive language and that it was simply a job and a show. However, these individuals egos were apparently “very fragile,” and they took it personally. “They thought ki iska badla iske bete par nikaalenge (They thought they will take revenge on his father through his son),” Adhyayan concluded.

Adhyayan also shared a past experience where a producer called another producer to inform them about their plan to cast him, but was dissuaded from doing so. “There was a producer, who in front of me called another producer and said, ‘Hum Adhyayan ko cast karne ki soch rahe hain (We are thinking about casting Adhyayan)’ and the person replied, ‘Isko mat lo (don’t take him), he is not punctual, he does drugs’ and all that stuff,” Adhyayan narrated. He also revealed that he has chosen not to speak out about the film industry's corrupt practices, as he fears that no one would believe him.

Adhyayan entered Bollywood in 2008 with his debut film, Haal-e-dil, and his second film, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, was well-received by audiences. The actor will next star in Rahul S. Karjani’s directorial film Rannchhod alongside Naseeruddin Shah and Shernavaz Jijina in crucial roles. The project is currently in its pre-production stage and details about the plot have been kept under wraps.

