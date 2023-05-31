Adhyayan Suman Reveals Being ‘Taken Off’ Two Big Films This Year, Says 'I Was Told...' | Exclusive

Actor Adhyayan Suman recently had a release with the web series, Inspector Avinash, which dropped on Jio Cinema on May 18. Set in the late 1990s, the crime thriller revolves around the life and times of a super cop from Uttar Pradesh. The first season of the show sees Adhyayan play a rich and spoilt son of a political czar.

In an exclusive chat with News18, he reveals that the amount of work coming his way is sparse and so, he decided to take matters into his own hands and reach out to the makers of Inspector Avinash to bag a part in it. “When I found out via someone that the show is being made, I called up Neeraj (Pathak; director) ji and told him to give me one chance. He appreciated that. He called me to his office and didn’t even ask me for an audition. But I insisted that he tests me to understand if I’m good enough to play the part," he tells us.

Happy with the respect he received even while asking for work, Adhyayan adds, “After seeing the audition clip, he gave me the role. He sat down with me and made me feel important. He gave me a very powerful character. It’s not a one-man show but a series with an ensemble cast where every character is important. I’m always going to be grateful to him."

Shedding some light on his character, he says, “I play Shashi Bhushan Thakur in the show. It’s an extremely eccentric character. He hails from a political family and is very complicated. He has a breakdown when he realises that his dying father has given the throne to his older brother and not him. At a point, he also realises that his wife has an affair with his brother. My character is also an alcoholic and a druggie and is fighting his demons every single day."

Politics and power play, however, also happen to be an inseparable part of showbiz. The Raaz – The Mystery Continues (2009) actor agrees and states that he has often had to lose out on work because of politics in the film industry. Recalling an episode, he says, “It happened to me this year. I was supposed to be a part of two very big films, which I had almost signed. The contracts were done and the shooting [for one of them] was about to begin just the next day. But I was taken off the film and given a very vague reason. I was told that it didn’t work out this time but they would work with me the next time."

Though he was disappointed initially, the 35-year-old shares that he has been through lows like this too many times. “I felt it was unfair. There are certain aspirations and dreams you and your family have been living with and finally, when they are about to get fulfilled, they get broken. I’ve been there so many times," he says.

Adhyayan further reveals that he kept approaching a filmmaker for more than a decade but he never got back. “I had a met a director-producer in Los Angeles, who owns a massive production company. I was supposed to meet him but he didn’t answer my phone for eleven years. I didn’t even get the chance to see him. All these things have happened with me a lot," he recounts.