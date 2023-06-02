Adiprush To Devara: Saif Ali Khan's Upcoming Movies Fans Are Eagerly Waiting For

From Tashan to Parineeta, Dil Chahta Hai, Tanhaji and Phantom among others; with each of his projects Saif Ali Khan has only proved that he is a versatile and talented actor. Saif currently has an interesting lineup of movies and fans are eagerly waiting for the actor to return to screen. While he will be soon seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush, Saif will also be making his Telugu debut with Jr NTR’s Devara.

Here are the films that Saif Ali Khan’s fans are eagerly waiting for:

Adipurush: Directed by Om Raut, the film is an adaptation of the mythological story of Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav and Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, Saif will take on the role of Raavana in this movie. The film was initially set to arrive in cinema halls on August 11, 2022, but the release date was further pushed to January 12, 2023. Adipurush is now slated to hit the screens in 3D on June 16, 2023.

Devara: Saif Ali Khan will be making his Telugu debut with his movie which also stars Jr NTR in the lead. Besides Saif, Janhvi Kapoor will also step into the Telugu cinema with the movie. Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara will hit theatres in April next year. However, not much details about the film’s plot are known as of now. Even Saif’s look poster of the movie is still awaited.

Kartavya: It is a gripping cop drama produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. Following his powerful portrayal in ‘Vikram Vedha,’ Saif is all set to enthral audiences once again with his intense performance in this thrilling film. “Kartavya is said to be a difficult project as it takes (the protagonist) on a dark, emotional journey while investigating a crime," Peeping Moon reported earlier this year.

The Bridge: Saif will also soon be seen in the Hindi remake of The Bridge, a popular Nordic drama. The actor will not only star in this desi adaptation but will also co-produce it with Endemol Shine India via his Black Knight Films banner. With its intriguing storyline and Saif’s involvement, anticipation regarding the Hindi version of The Bridge is at an all-time high.