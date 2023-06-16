Adipurush Audience Screams 'Hanuman' After A Monkey Enters Theatre During Screening, Watch

Amid much excitement and fanfare, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush has finally seen the light of the day on Friday morning. The Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush that remained in the controversies since the first teaser, has witnessed a good advance booking. While it’s too early to speculate about the box office performance of the film, the first visuals of people gathering inside the movie theatres are slowly getting traction on social media. One such clip even captured a monkey watching Adipurush on the big screen.

In a video shared by a netizen on Twitter, one could see a monkey poking his head from an orifice of the theatre auditorium, looking towards the screen where Adipurush is playing. Meanwhile, the cinegoers can be heard screaming in unison. Some of them also chant and hum the ‘Jai Shree Ram’ song from the film. Watch the clip here:

Theatre owners decided to reserve a seat for Hanuman upon Adipurush director Om Raut’s request. During a trailer event for the film in Tirupati, Raut requested film’s producers to reserve an empty seat in every theater where the film is screened as a gesture of honour to Lord Hanuman. “This act symbolizes the reverence and acknowledgment of Lord Hanuman’s spiritual presence during the showcasing of the film ‘Adipurush," he said.