Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon Starrer Collects Rs 140 Cr Worldwide

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush has earned Rs 140 crore worldwide, the production house has revealed. Released on June 16, Adipurush brings the tale of Ramayan to the big screen. While the film received mixed reviews, the film has collected a whopping Rs 140 crore box office collection worldwide.

Although the India collections are yet to be revealed by the production house, early eastimates had revealed Adipurush was likely to record an opening day collection of Rs 95 crore in India alone.

Trade expert Ramesh Bala revealed that Adipurush is tracking a day 1 box office collection of Rs 40 crore. “#Adipurush Hindi early estimates for Day 1 is a huge ₹ 40 Crs Nett.. All-India," he tweeted. If the film does end up collecting Rs 40 crore on its opening day, it would beat Brahmastra which opened at Rs 36 crore in India.

Advertisement

However, it will still fall short of beating films such as Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which collected Rs ₹57 crore in India, and the Hindi version of Yash’s KGF 2 that recorded an opening of Rs 54 crore in India.