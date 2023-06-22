Adipurush Box Office Day 6: Prabhas Film Crashes Further, Faces Competition from Vicky Kaushal's ZHZB

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush continues to free fall at the box office. On day 6, Adipurush has witnessed another drop at the box office. Reports suggest that the film has collected Rs 7.50 crore. With Adipurush’s box office collection only dropping, it has been reported that Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has seen a rise in collection again.

Adipurush Box Office Collection:

As reported by Hindustan Times, Sacnilk.com noted that Adipurush has collected Rs 7.50 crore net in India on Day 6, a steep drop from its Rs 40 Crs net all-India. With the Day 6 collection, the India collection of Adipurush stands at Rs 255.30 crore. It is also said that there has been a drop in occupancy as well, with the Day 6 occupancy standing at 9.44 percent in Hindi alone. The production house of Adipurush has stated that the worldwide collection of the film stands at Rs 410 Crore.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection:

With Adipurush not impressing audiences, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that Vicky and Sara’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has witnessed a rise in collection on Day 6. “The absence of major film/s this Fri should help #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke cross ₹ 75 cr in Wknd 4… ₹ 80 cr *lifetime biz* cannot be ruled out… [Week 3] Fri 1.08 cr, Sat 1.89 cr, Sun 2.34 cr, Mon 1.08 cr, Tue 99 lacs, Wed 1.08 cr. Total: ₹ 71.46 cr. #India biz. #ZHZB #Boxoffice," he tweeted.