Adipurush Box Office Day 11: Prabhas Starrer's Second Monday Collection Drops To Rs 1.75 Cr

Even though Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adiprush earned a staggering Rs 140 crore worldwide on its opening day, criticism around the film has impacted its box office badly. Om Raut’s film faced a setback with ₹1.75 crore nett collection on second Monday, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. Despite its reported production budget of approximately Rs 500 crore, the film has only managed to amass around Rs 277 crore in its all India total. With a projected lifetime collection of under Rs 150 crore in the Hindi market, Adipurush is deemed a box office flop.

On Friday, June 23, the film collected an estimated Rs 3.25 crore nett across the country, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. It previously earned Rs 5.5 crore in all languages in India on Thursday. With this, the Hindi collection of the movie stands at Rs 125 crore nett. However, as per the film’s production house T-Series, Adipurush has crossed Rs 410 crore worldwide gross.

In response to declining box office performance and growing backlash, the makers of the Prabhas starrer recently announced a reduction in ticket prices for Thursday and Friday shows to Rs 150. However, due to continued criticism and a drop in collections on Monday and Tuesday, they have further lowered the prices. The new price has been set at Rs 112. The film has been under scrutiny for its alleged distortion of the Hindu epic Ramayana and its characters.