Adipurush Box Office Day 2: Amid Criticism, Prabhas' Movie Crosses Rs 150 Cr Mark In India

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush hit theatres on June 16 and in just two days after its release, the film has now crossed Rs 150 crore mark at the domestic box office. As reported by Pinvilla, Om Raut directorial collected Rs 67.50 crore approximately on its day two in India. It had previously collected Rs 87.50 crore on its opening day. This means that the film has already crossed Rs 150 crore at the Indian box office as of now.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaptation of the mythological story of Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film also features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang.

Meanwhile, Adipurush has also been facing backlash over its dialogues. During the Lanka Dahan sequence in the movie, lord Hanuman said “Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki". This left a large section of the audience disappointed.