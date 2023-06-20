Adipurush Box Office Day 4: Prabhas Film Crashes Amid Backlash, Witnesses 77 Percent Drop

Adipurush Box Office Collection: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush witnessed a massive drop on Monday, day 4, at the box office amid a growing backlash against the film. Directed by Om Raut, the Ramayan-based film has been facing backlash since the day it was released for its dialogues and VFX, among other reasons. However, the film managed to record a good opening weekend. However, trade expert Taran Adarsh revealed that the film nosedived on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Taran wrote, “THE NEGATIVE WORD OF MOUTH HAS COME INTO PLAY… After a strong opening weekend, #Adipurush COLLAPSES on Monday. #Hindi version. #India biz."

Expanding further about the Monday collection, a Pinkvilla report stated that the film witnessed a downfall of 75 to 77 perceont at the box office. As a result, the film collected only Rs 8.5 crores nett box office collection on its Day 4 at the box office for its Hindi version. The collection has pushed the film to pose a collection of Rs 108.50 crores nett in India in Hindi.

On Monday, it was reported that Adipurush has crossed Rs 340 crore mark at the global box office in its opening weekend. While the Om Raut directorial earned Rs 140 crore on its opening day, it witnessed a drop on Saturday, day 2, and collected Rs 100 crore Saturday. However, on Sunday it consistently earned Rs 100 crore. With this, the film’s opening weekend collection (globally) stood at Rs 340 crore.

The dip in box office collection comes after Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah banned all Indian movies in the city after the film called Janaki ‘daughter of India’ whereas the mayor claims Sita was born in Nepal. Police forces were reportedly deployed in Nepal’s capital to ensure no theatre screens any film made in India. Adipurush has also been facing backlash over its dialogues. During the Lanka Dahan sequence in the movie, lord Hanuman said “Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki". This left a large section of the audience disappointed.