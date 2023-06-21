Adipurush Box Office Day 5: Prabhas Film Tanks Miserably Amid Protest, Earns Rs 10 Cr

Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, witnessed a huge drop in its box office collections on day 5. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush has prompted a series of protests across India for “distorted" depiction of Ramayana. The negative word of mouth surrounding the film has seemed to affect its run at the box office as its domestic collections in all languages came down to as low as around Rs 10 crore nett on Tuesday.

According to a report on Sacnilk.com, Adipurush collected just Rs 10.80 crore in all languages in India on Tuesday as per early estimates. After more than Rs 340-crore opening weekend at the global box office, Adipurush crashed on Monday. Till Monday, the film had earned Rs 375 crore gross globally, as per the production banner T-Series.

While Adipurush earned Rs 140 crore on its opening day, it witnessed a drop on Saturday, day 2, and collected Rs 100 crore. The dip in box office collection comes after massive protests broke out across the country as people took the streets to oppose the release of the controversial film for allegedly distorting the Hindu epic Ramayana and its characters in the movie. Adipurush is an on-screen adaptation of the Ramayana and stars Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana.