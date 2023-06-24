Adipurush Box Office Day 8: Prabhas Film Falls To Rs 3.25 Cr Despite Rs 150 Ticket Prices

Even though Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adiprush earned a staggering Rs 140 crore worldwide on its opening day, criticism around the film has impacted its box office very badly. In just eight days, the film is now struggling to keep the audiences glued.

On Friday, Adipurush collected an estimated Rs 3.25 crore nett across the country, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. It previosuly earned Rs 5.5 crore in all languages in India on Thursday. With this, the Hindi collection of the movie stands at Rs 125 crore nett. However, as per the film’s production house T-Series, Adipurush has crossed Rs 410 crore worldwide gross. Reportedly, the movie was made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.

The decline in box office collection comes despite makers slashing ticket prices for the Prabhas starrer to Rs 150 for Thursday and Friday shows.