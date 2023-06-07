Adipurush Co-Stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Win Hearts As They Share a Warm Hug; Photo Goes Viral

A new trailer of Om Raut’s Adipurush was launched on Tuesday night at a mega event in Tirupati. It was also attended by the film’s lead actors - Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. While the trailer has left everyone super excited for the film, several pictures of the actors from the event are also going viral on social media. However, there’s one photo that has caught netizens’ attention.

A photo of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon from the Tirupati event has surfaced on social media in which the two actors can be seen sharing a warm hug. Kriti sported a brown saree and looked prettiest as always. On the other hand, Prabhas wore a white kurta-pyjama. Check out the picture here:

Last year, dating rumours of Kriti Sanon and her Adipurush co-star Prabhas also made headlines. The rumours were fuelled by Kriti’s Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan when he appeared on Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa and said in Hindi, “Kriti Sanon isn’t on the list because her name is written on someone else’s heart". “There’s someone who is not in Mumbai and currently filming with Deepika Padukone, he is the one," Varun further added. It was Prabhas who was shooting for Project K with Deepika.