Adipurush Controversy: Allahabad HC Slams Makers, Asks 'What Is The Censor Board Doing?'

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush has been facing immense backlash for several reasons ever since its release. Amid the controversy, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court came down heavily on the censor board and the makers of Adipurush.

During a hearing on a plea regarding the contentious dialogues in ‘Adipurush’, the court asked “what is it that the censor board keeps doing? What do you want to teach the future generations?"

The plea stated that the characters of Ravana and Lord Hanuman in the Om Raut directorial were ‘completely divorced from the Indian civilisation’. The plea objected to the film’s dialogues and called them ‘ridiculous’, ‘low standard’ and ‘cheap’.

Advertisement

Last week, Adipurush makers decided to slash ticket prices for the Prabhas starrer to Rs 150 for Thursday and Friday shows. Their move came after the box office collection of Adipurush witnessed a massive drop last Monday and Tuesday amid a growing backlash against the film.