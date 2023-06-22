Adipurush Controversy: Mukesh Khanna Demands Punishment, Asks Government To Ban Prabhas Starrer

Mukesh Khanna has once again lashed out at the makers of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush. In a recent interview, the Shaktimaan actor demanded punishment for the makers of Adipurush and urged to government of India to ban the film immediately.

“I will not accept the reason that the public has rejected the film so there is no reason to ban the film. Punishment should be given so that in the future no producers dare to make such a film. Until you don’t give the punishment, this will continue even after years. Darr kaise daaloge? Film ko lapet ke, potli mein bandh karke, side rakhdo and it should be banned in OTT also," Khanna told Times Now.

Mukesh Khanna also mentioned how Nepal’s capital Kathmandu had also banned the Om Raut directorial and added, “There are two types of boycott - one where the film is still running in theatres but people are not going to watch it. The film should be in the interest of Hindu minds. The government of India should take a blatant decision of banning the film. Just like Nepal banned the film but their issue was with the birthplace of Sita. If Nepal can do this, why can’t India."

Khanna further accused the makers of Adipurush of hurting Hindu sentiments and said, “Can you dare to show a roman king wearing kurta, dhoti, and tikka? The damage is done and altering mere five dialogues will not help."