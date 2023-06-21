Adipurush Controversy: Sita Fame Dipika Chikhlia Says 'Stop Making Films On Ramayan'

Amid the ongoing controversy regarding Adipurush, Dipika Chikhlia has urged everyone to stop making films on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. Dipika, who played the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana, issued a video statement on Wednesday and argued that the epic must be taught to students in schools.

“I do not want to make comments regarding the movie Adipurush. I have not watched the movie also. But I am talking about the future," she said and then added, “Ramayan is our heritage. I feel no films should be made about this. Every time something is made on Ramayana, it creates some controversy or the other. Ramayan is sacred to us."

In the caption of her video statement, Dipika wrote, “Not wanting to hurt any one but I felt need to speak … let’s respect and protect our faith Ramayan is to be revered not an source for entertainment."

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. The film is an adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film also features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang.