Adipurush Dialogue 'Jalegi Tere Baap Ki' Removed After Backlash, Replaced With THIS Line

On June 18, the team of Adipurush decided to make “alterations" to the film’s dialogues after the dialogues of Hanuman received backlash for sounding overly colloquial, offending the audience. The makers revisited the ones that have not gone down well with the audience, ensuring to resonate with core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days.

Post the changes, Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir told ANI, “Our aim was to present the true heroes of Sanatan to our younger generation. There is an objection to 5 dialogues and they will be changed. If people are not liking some parts, then it’s our responsibility to fix them."

The changes are as follows:

Advertisement

1. “Tu andar kaise ghusa… tu jaanta bhi hai kaun hoon main" has been changed to “Tum andar kaise ghuse… tum jaante bhi ho kaun hoon main."

2. “Kapda tere baap ka… toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki" has been modified to “Kapda teri Lanka ka… toh jalegi bhi teri Lanka."

3. “Jo hamari behno… unki Lanka laga denge" has changed to “Jo hamari behno… unki Lanka mein aag laga denge."