Adipurush Director, Kriti Sanon Land In Trouble for Kissing at Tirupati: 'Insult to Goddess Sita'

Hyderabad: Prabhas starrer Adipurush, which is going to hit the silver screen all over the world on June 16, has created a fresh controversy after the movie director Om Raut hugged and kissed the film’s leading lady, Kriti Sanon, in front of The Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala, wearing sacred robes.

Before reaching the hill shrine, the team of Adipurush, also starring Saif Ali Khan, launched the final trailer of the film at a pre-release event which took place at Sri Venkateswara University Stadium in Tirupati. The event was attended by Prabhas and Kriti. Spiritual guru Chinna Jeeyar Swami graced the occasion as chief guest and blessed the movie team amidst crowds in huge number.

But the hug and kiss controversy involving Om Raut and Kirti Sanon has received a major backlash from some of the religious organizations, public associations, leaders of the BJP and the RSS apart from the devotees of Lord Balaji.