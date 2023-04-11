Adipurush Director Om Raut Meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath; See Photos

Adipurush director Om Raut and Producer Bhushan Kumar met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, April 11. The director took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with the Chief Minister. In the photo, he was also seen gifting a token of appreciation to Yogi Adityanath.

In the caption of his post, Om Raut emphasized the importance of culture and unity in our country and wrote in Hindi, “The country is made of culture. As a result of the virtues that Raj Mata Jijau gave to Bal Shivaji Raje in his childhood, he emerged as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the flag bearer of Hindavi Swaraj. I find it incredible to be presenting the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Raj Mata Jijau to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mr. Yogi Adityanath. #HarHarMahadev". Check out the pictures here:

Advertisement

Last month, Om Raut and Bhushan Kumar also visited Mata Vaishno Devi on the auspicious occasion of Navratri as they sought blessings for their film.

Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. It is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti will play Janaki. On the other hand, Saif will be seen as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana in the film.

Adipurush is being considered as the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles. The film will be released on June 16, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News