Adipurush Falls Flat As SatyaPrem Ki Katha Hits Theatres, Prabhas Starrer Earns Less Than Rs 1 Cr

Looks like, with each passing day, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is recording its lowest day collection. The film is now struggling to reach the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office.

As reported by India Today, Om Raut directorial collected less than Rs 1 crore on day 14. Early estimates suggest that the film earned Rs 90 lakh nett in India on Thursday, June 29. With this, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 281.98 crore in India. The film was made on a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore.

The drastic fall in Adipurush’s box office numbers comes at a time when Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha is also finally in theatres. The film has been getting a decent response from the audience and collected Rs 9 crore on its opening day in India.

It should also be noted that the drop in Adipurush box office numbers come despite makers changing the controversial lines in the film. The audience was particularly upset about the Lanka Dahan scene, where Bajrangbali’s character is heard mouthing a line, “Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki" to Meghnad. However, the lines have now been altered in the new prints. The word ‘baap’ has now been changed to ‘Lanka’.

Last week, Adipurush makers decided to slash ticket prices for the Prabhas starrer to Rs 150 for Thursday and Friday shows. Their move came after the box office collection of Adipurush witnessed a massive drop last Monday and Tuesday amid a growing backlash against the film.