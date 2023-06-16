Adipurush Fans Beat Up Man For Negative Review; Kiara Advani To Star In War 2?

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush was one of the most awaited films of this year. Even though the teaser that was released last year was met with a poor response and the makers had taken a backseat to work on the VFX, the avid fans were excited to see the film on the big screen, especially after the trailer of the same was launched. That wait is finally over now for Prabhas fans as several of them thronged to theatres all across the country. However, at one such theatre, there was a skirmish post screening when a cine-goer was beaten up for giving a negative review to the film.

Kiara Advani is joining Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-led War 2. The actress, who has proved that she is one of the biggest stars with back-to-back hits to her credit, is said to have signed the dotted lines as will be joining Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. It was previously reported that Ayan Mukerji will be helming War 2. A source revealed, “Kiara Advani fits the bill to a T as far as YRF Spy Universe and War 2 is considered.

Now, that’s a sight you don’t see everyday! Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted together at Mumbai airport in videos and photos circulating online. Alia Bhatt was seen arriving solo at the airport around the same time. A video of the three engaged in conversation inside the airport’s premiere lounge is now going viral. As Alia took off for Brazil to attend Netflix’s TUDUM 2023 event, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal’s holiday destination remains a matter of speculation among fans. There were no awkwardness between the actors given that Katrina dated Alia’s now-hubby Ranbir Kapoor for six years before settling in with Vicky.

Project K is one of the most anticipated films of Prabhas which will see him share the screen with Deepika Padukone as well as Amitabh Bachchan. The film which is scheduled for release next year has been grabbing eyeballs due to exciting updates. As such, the latest one has gotten the fans even more excited. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Disha Patani will also feature in Project K. However, it was not clear in what capacity. But if the recent reports were to be believed, the actress has been roped in for a sizzling dance number.

