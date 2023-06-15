Adipurush: First Photo of 'Hanuman's Seat' In Theatres Goes Viral Ahead of Prabhas Film Release

With just a few hours left for Adipurush release, the first photo of the seat dedicated to Lord Hanuman has surfaced online. In a photo coming in from Baroda, a theatre owner has picked out a seat in one of the rows of the screen that will be playing Adipurush and decked it up in the honour of Lord Hanuman. It was previously revealed that theatre owners will be setting aside one seat for Lord Hanuman as a mark of respect in every screen playing Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush.

In the photo from the theatre in Baroda, a framed photo of Lord Hanuman featuring Lord Ram and Sita was seen placed on the seat while a garland was placed on it. A few petals of flowers covered the seat while a saffron shawl was placed over it. The photo has already hit the internet and is now going viral.

Theatre owners decided to reserve a seat for Hanuman upon Adipurush director Om Raut’s request. During a trailer event for the film in Tirupati, Raut requested film’s producers to reserve an empty seat in every theater where the film is screened as a gesture of honour to Lord Hanuman. “This act symbolizes the reverence and acknowledgment of Lord Hanuman’s spiritual presence during the showcasing of the film ‘Adipurush," he said.

Following the request and the announcement that a seat would be set aide in the Lord’s honour, there were reports suggesting that the cost of the reserved seat would be higher than regular seats. However, the movie’s production company, T-Series, took to Twitter on Monday to refute these claims.