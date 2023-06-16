Adipurush First Review Says Prabhas Steals The Show In 'A Sure-Shot Blockbuster'

Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, releases in cinemas on Friday, June 16. Beating the scorching summer, Prabhas fans are thronging cinemas for the first day first show of Adipurush, with several theatres being houseful. And, the early reviews are already out.

The first reactions to Adipurush are largely positive, with netizens praising Prabhas for his terrific performance. One user wrote, “Adipurush movie review: Such a wonderful cinematography, Mainly BGM, visuals, Graphics (fire) Fight scenes Goosebumps. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan have awesome roles." (sic)

Showering praises on the film, another user wrote, “What a movie!!! Goosebumps action episodes. It would easily defeat Baahubali records. Prabhas nailed it. All the best from Ram Charan fans to Prabhas fans."