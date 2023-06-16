Adipurush: Hanuman Idol Placed In Front Row During Mumbai Screening; Fans Say 'Slot Better Seat'

Much-awaited mythological drama, Adipurush, based on the epic Ramayana, is finally scheduled to be released in theatres on Friday, today. The film stars the Prabhas as Lord Ram or protagonist Raghava, and is directed by the National award-winning filmmaker Om Raut. Kriti Sanon portrays the character of Sita, also known as Janaki, in the film.

With a few hours left for Adipurush’s worldwide release, more photos of seat dedicated to Lord Hanuman have surfaced online. In a photo that has come in from Mumbai, where students of a school are catching the morning show of the film, a woman can be seen placing Lord Hanuman’s idol on a seat in the first row as part of the “sthapana" planned for each show. Check out the video right here: