Adipurush: Hindu Sena Files Writ Petition Against Prabhas Film, Claim It 'Hurts Sentiments'

A day after Adipurush released, it is reported that Hindu Sena filed a Writ petition against the film at the Delhi High Court. They have demanded that Adipurush shouldn’t be certified for public exhibition. The national president of Hindu Sena, Vishnu Gupta, filed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer on Friday.

As reported by ANI, in the petition, Vishnu stated, “This is a writ petition in the shape of public interest litigation under article 226 of the Constitution of India praying for issuance of an appropriate writ in the nature of direction to the respondents for removal of objectionable scenes depicting religious leaders \characters\figures in bad taste and issues a writ of mandamus to the respondents directing them to not certify the feature film Adipurush for public exhibition and pass such other or further order as this hon’ble court may deem fit and proper in the facts and circumstances of the case."

The petiiton further claimed that Adipurush ‘hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community by depicting the religious leaders\characters\figures in an inaccurate and inappropriate manner.’

“That the petitioner has preferred the aforesaid Writ petition in the shape of PIL against the feature film “ADIPURUSH" directed by Om Raut which has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community by depicting the religious leaders\characters\figures in an inaccurate and inappropriate manner contrary to the description of Hindu religious leaders\characters as described in Ramayana authored by writers like Maharishi Valmiki, Saint Tulsidas etc.

The Petitioner being aggrieved, concerned and hurt by such an inaccurate description of the religious leaders\characters in the film ‘Adipurush’ gave a Representation dated 04.10.2022 to the Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. However, the said representation has not been responded to as of date", the petition added.