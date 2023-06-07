Adipurush Is Capable Of Changing The Notion Of Bollywood Films: Sonal Chauhan

Director Om Raut’s Adipurush is set to make a grand premiere in the theatres on June 16. Starring Prabhas in the lead role, the film has been made on a budget of around Rs 500 crore. With the buzz surrounding Adipurush refusing to die down, actress Sonal Chauhan in an interview has heaped praise on the film. Sonal has reportedly been roped in for Adipurush. Although there are no details about the character she will be playing.

Speaking about the film, Sonal was confident that with Adipurush’s release, Bollywood would be remembered in two ways, one before Adipurush and one after Adipurush. She claimed that the upcoming mythological thriller is capable of changing the notion of Bollywood films. She also lauded the film’s director Om Raut for his exceptional power of storytelling. The actress added that she was equally impressed with the filmmaker’s technical expertise.

Earlier in a media interaction, Sonal revealed that she was quick to give a green signal to the makers of Adipurush when the film team approached her. She didn’t even bother to read the script and agreed to be a part of Adipurush almost instantly. There were speculations that actress Jacquline Fernandez was the first choice for the leading lady in Adipurush. But she was later dropped from the project, because of her alleged involvement in Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s money laundering case.

Adipurush also stars Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita, Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Ravana, Devdutta Nage, Sunny Singh and Vatsal Sheth in key roles. The mythological drama is based on the epic Ramayana. Adipurush will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages on June 16.