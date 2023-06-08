Adipurush: Karthikeya 2 Producer To Donate 10,000 Free Tickets of Prabhas Starrer; Here's Why

Prabhas starrer Adipurush is one of the most-awaited movies. Days ahead of the film’s release, Karthikeya 2’s producer Abhishek Agarwal announced that he would donate 10,000 tickets of the film out of his devotion to Lord Ram. He revealed that these free Adipurush tickets will be given to government schools, orphanages and old-age homes in Telangana.

“#Adipurush is a once in a lifetime movie which needs to be celebrated by one and all. Out of my devotion for Lord Shree Ram, I have decided to give 10,000+ tickets to the Government schools, Orphanages & Old Age Homes across Telangana for free. Fill the Google form with your details to avail the tickets," the producer tweeted recently.