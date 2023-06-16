Adipurush: Kriti Sanon Attends Screening With Family; Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan Give It A Miss

Much-awaited mythological drama, Adipurush, based on the epic Ramayana, is finally scheduled to be released in theaters on Friday, today. The film stars the Prabhas as Lord Ram or protagonist Raghava, and is directed by the National award-winning filmmaker Om Raut. Kriti Sanon portrays the character of Sita, also known as Janaki, in the film.

Initially planned for a January 2023 release, Adipurush was later rescheduled to June due to audience criticism of the initial trailer’s special effects. However, the recently unveiled trailer suggests that director Om Raut and his team have extensively improved the CGI and special effects over the past six months, promising a better version of the film.

Catch all the updates here: Adipurush Release LIVE Updates: Early Morning Shows Houseful for Prabhas Film; Fans Declare It ‘Blockbuster’

Advertisement

Prior to the worldwide theatrical release of the film, the film’s producers organised a special screening event in Mumbai on Thursday night, June 15. The event was exclusively for the film’s cast, crew, and their families. However, the film’s lead actor Prabhas and the antagonist Saif Ali Khan, who portrays the character of Lankesh, were unable to attend due to their hectic schedules.

Kriti Sanon graced the screening and looked stunning in a blue anarkali suit. She complemented her ensemble with minimal accessories, a sleek, straight hairdo, and natural makeup. Accompanying her to the screening were her parents, Rahul Sanon and Geeta Sanon, her younger sister Nupur Sanon, and her boyfriend Stebin Ben. Kriti’s parents beamed with pride as they arrived at the venue with their daughters and posed for the paps.