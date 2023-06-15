Adipurush: Kriti Sanon Reveals How She Prepared For Janaki, 'I Approached The Role With Great Care And Diligence'

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of this year. Even though the teaser that was released last year was met with a poor response and the makers had taken a backseat to work on the VFX, the avid fans are excited to see the film on the big screen, especially after the trailer of the same was launched. With only a day left in it’s release, Kriti Sanon who had the tremendous task of portraying Janaki got candid about the challenges.

In an interview with Times Of India, Kriti Sanon shared, “Om has possibly read everything available on Ramayana and had a clear vision about the project. The transformation into Janaki was not just about the physical aspects, but also about internalising the essence of the character. It took a considerable amount of time and effort to immerse myself in Janaki’s persona, to understand her emotional journey, her virtues and to bring her to life on screen. It was a meticulous process that involved rehearsals, multiple sittings not only on the look and attire but also understanding the historical and mythological context of the character."