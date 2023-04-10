Adipurush Lands In Trouble Again, Prabhas Film Accused of 'Stealing' Artwork From Concept Designer

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush continues to make headlines for various reasons. Since the trailer was released, the film has been grabbing eyeballs. Adipurush, Om Raut’s magnum opus mythological drama, has courted yet another controversy. And the latest is film concept artist Pratik Sanghar has accused makers of plagiarism. He also shared a long post on his Facebook handle.

He has shared screenshots of his artwork and accused the film’s official concept artist TP Vijayan of plagiarism. In his post, Pratik said, “I am a Concept artist from India. I made my exploration for Lord Shri Ram’s possible looks for a Ramayan Epic if it were ever to be made. This was around a year ago. And the official Concept artist working on Adipurush literally stole my artwork mix-matched it with my similar artwork and called it their own that to without informimg me Or providing me any compensation."

“People working on it have no passion or love for the project instead they are finding and using cheap tricks to make this project. I will provide link to my original artwork and the artworks they have posted if they aren’t already taken down. I took the screen shots because I knew they will take it down and pretend nothing happened," he added.

For the unversed, Adipurush features Prabhas playing Lord Ram whereas Kriti Sanon will be seen as Sita. Sunny Singh will play Laxman, and Devdatta Nage will play Lord Hanuman. Raavan will be played by Saif Ali Khan. The trailer, which was released last year in Ayodhya, received massive criticism from social media users for its poor visual effects. The film also courted controversy for the ‘wrong depiction of Hindu deities.’ The makers are yet to react to these reactions.

Adipurush is set to release in theatres on June 16, 2023.

