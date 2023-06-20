Adipurush Lyricist Manoj Muntashir Says Hanuman 'Bhagwaan Nahi'; Ram Charan-Upasana Welcome a Baby Girl

Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, has been embroiled in one controversy after another ever since its release. On Tuesday, its dialogue writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir Shukla irked netizens again for saying “Lord Hanuman is not a God." Adipurush has been receiving backlash for its “distorted" depiction of Ramayana, particularly the dialogues of Hanuman’s character, which many dubbed as “overly colloquial".

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday. The news of their baby was shared by Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, where Upasana is admitted. Sharing a medical bulletin, the hospital said, “Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well." Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first baby after being married for 11 years.

Shah Rukh Khan launched the teaser of Karan Johar’s highly-anticipated film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani on Tuesday. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, who reunite after 2019’s Gully Boy, and also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. The film marks Karan Johar’s directorial comeback after seven years. In the teaser, Karan promises a drama-packed movie. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani will hit theatres on July 28.

Rashmika Mandanna is back in Hyderabad where she will begin shooting for her much-awaited movie - Pushpa 2: The Rule. On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram stories and penned down a long note while talking about her upcoming projects - Animal and Pushpa 2. She mentioned that she will begin shooting for Allu Arjun starrer from tonight i.e Tuesday. Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited movies. Its release date has not been officially announced as of now.

