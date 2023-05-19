Adipurush Makers Lock Prabha-starrer's Runtime; All You Need To Know

Prabhas-starrer mythological drama Adipurush is all set to hit theatres worldwide next month. The expectations surrounding the film have been sky-high. Prabhas fans, a neutral audience, and even trade analysts are all awaiting the release of the film. Now, the runtime of the film has been locked. According to reports, the film is 2 hours 54 minutes long. Even though the film seems lengthy, the makers revealed that, as the film is based on a mythological backdrop and has excessive action sequences and VFX, it required that much time.

Recently, the makers of the film also launched the trailer. It received a great response from the audience, and it became the first Hindi film trailer to have garnered 54 million views within 24 hours of its release. They have also officially announced that the Jai Shri Ram song will be out on May 20.

Earlier, the film wasn’t able to create enough buzz. The makers also launched the teaser last year, which was severely criticised by the audience for its VFX. Many trolled the makers for spoiling the epic tale of the Ramayana. However, the makers made a comeback by making changes and presenting a better trailer for the audience.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair. In the film, Prabhas will be seen playing Lord Ram, and Kriti Sanon will play the role of Sita. Sunny Singh plays Lakshman, and Dev Datta Nage plays Lord Hanuman. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen donning the role of Ravana.

Adipurush will be released in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Initially, it was slated to be released on August 11, 2022. However, the makers shifted its release to January 2023, but again, it was postponed because of the backlash that the film received for the VFX. Now, the film is all set to hit theatres on June 16, 2023.