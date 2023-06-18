Adipurush Makers 'Revamp' Dialogues After Backlash Over Hanuman's 'Jalegi Bhi Tere Baap Ki' Line

The team of Adipurush has decided to make “alterations" to the film’s dialogues after the dialogues of Hanuman received backlash for sounding overly colloquial, offending the audience. While it’s unclear which dialogues have been revamped by the team, the makers said they are revisiting the ones that have not gone down well with the audience, ensuring to resonate with core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days.

Post the changes, dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir told ANI, “Our aim was to present the true heroes of Sanatan to our younger generation. There is an objection to 5 dialogues and they will be changed. If people are not liking some parts, then it’s our responsibility to fix them."