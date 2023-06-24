'Adipurush Makers Should Be Jailed': Theatre Owner Slams Om Raut, Manoj Muntashir

Ever since its release, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush is facing back backlash for its portrayal of the Hindu epic Ramayana. With each passing day, the film is also witnessing a massive drop in its box office collections. In view of the same, the executive director of the Gaiety Galaxy cinema hall in Mumbai, Manoj Desai, recently lashed out at the makers and accused them of hurting Hindu sentiments.

“Strict action should be taken against these people (makers of Adipurush). The film has hurt the sentiments of Hindus. All those involved in the making of the film, especially the writer, Manoj Muntashir, should be sent to jail," he told ANI.

“Yesterday, two of our shows were cancelled and today, our matinee shows had to be cancelled due to poor word-of-mouth and response. This movie will be removed from theatres very soon and we didn’t think it will come to this. Not just ours, the owners of all theatres where the film has been released have suffered losses," he added.