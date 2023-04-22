Trends :Samantha Ruth PrabhuKatrina KaifSalman Khan SmokingPushpa 3Shah Rukh Khan
Home » Movies » Adipurush: Makers Unveil Prabhas NEW Poster As Raghav With The Lyrical 'Jai Shri Ram' Ode

Adipurush: Makers Unveil Prabhas NEW Poster As Raghav With The Lyrical 'Jai Shri Ram' Ode

Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Om Raut.

Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 09:33 IST

Adipurush is all set to release on June16th.
On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya that is remarked as an auspicious day for new beginnings and eternal prosperity, team Adipurush released a reverberating lyrical audio clip of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in 5 different languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Composed by the musical duo Ajay-Atul who is known for their energetic devotional numbers, the audio yet again captivates the fans with the eternal chants of Jai Shri Ram that has been celebrated for years and will continue in the future as well.

Complementing the track is the magnificent poster of Raghav featuring Pan-India superstar Prabhas that radiates power, valour and strength personifying the mighty Prabhu Shri Ram in all his glory. An embodiment of virtue, generosity and strong character, Raghav symbolizes the importance of standing by one’s words and commitments. This divine tribute adds to the zeal of festivity as the virtues of Prabhu Shri Ram radiating in the poster along with the majestic chant of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ translate into everlasting eternity.

Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Om Raut and produced by  Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, and is scheduled to release globally on June 16, 2023.

It was recently announced that not only the Indian diaspora but the world will witness the grandeur of Indian history and culture. The movie will have its World Premiere in New York on 13th June at the Tribeca Festival, which is taking place from June 7-18th. This means that Adipurush’s world premiere will be before its release in India.

Talking about the same, Prabhas shared that he is ‘honored’ about Adipurush’s World Premiere at the Tribeca Festival and added, “It’s an absolute privilege to be a part of a project that mirrors the ethos of our nation. To see our Indian films, especially one that is so close to me, Adipurush, reach the global stage makes me extremely proud not only as an actor but as an Indian too. I look forward to seeing the audience response at Tribeca."

