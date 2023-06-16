Adipurush: Man Attacked For Allegedly Sitting in 'Hanuman's Seat' in Theatre; Watch

Adipurush: A video is doing the rounds on Twitter claiming that a man was beaten up for allegedly sitting in the seat set aside as a mark of offering for Lord Hanuman. The incident is said to have taken place in Hyderabad where a man was attacked and hurdled abuses at during the screening of the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon film. The incidents seems to have taken place during one of the first shows of Adipurush.

In the video, a mob was seen beating up a man and even hurling abuses at him. It is claimed that the mob attacked him for sitting the ‘Hanuman’s seat’. A user shared the video claiming, “A person was attacked by Prabhas fans for sitting in a seat allocated to Lord Hanuman in Bramarambha theatre Hyderabad in the early hours of this morning. (Audio muted due to abusive words)."