Adipurush: Manoj Muntashir Defends Hanuman's 'Tel Tere Baap Ka' Line, Says 'Has Been Used by Saints'

Om Raut’s film Adipurush hit theatres on Friday. It featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage in lead roles. However, the film has faced criticism on social media for its clumsy VFX and dialogues. The dialogues of Hanuman received backlash for sounding overly colloquial, offending the audience. In defense of the dialogues, dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir, who has been a recipient of three National Film Awards, explained that a meticulous thought process was involved in crafting the dialogues for Bajrangbali.

During an interview with Republic World, Muntashir was asked whether oversimplifying Hanuman’s dialogues in Adipurush was an error or a deliberate choice to connect with a broader audience. He said, “A very meticulous thought process that has gone into writing the dialogues for Bajrangbali. We have made it simple because we have to understand one thing (that) if there are multiple characters in a film, all of them can’t speak the language. There has to be a kind of diversion, a division."