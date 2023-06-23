Adipurush: Manoj Muntashir Wrote 'Cheap' Lines; Ravan Shown 'Having Meat,' Says PIL In Allahabad HC

Adipurush lands in a big trouble again, as a PIL has been filed before the Allahabad High Court against the exhibition of the movie. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush has been facing a volley of backlash for the alleged distortion of the Hindu epic, Ramayana. The film features Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang.

The PIL states that the portrayal of Ravana and Lord Hanuman in the Adipurush movie is completely “divorced from the Indian Civilisation". It also objected to the film’s dialogues written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. “The dialogues are ridiculous, filthy and also against the glory of Ramayan Yug which is a direct attack on religious faith," said the plea seeking impleadment of Manoj Muntashir as a respondent in the plea before the HC. “He has written cheap and funny dialogues in the name of creative liberty," it added.

The PIL further stated that “the bearded look of Ravana played by Saif Ali Khan in the film is hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community as the Brahmin Ravana is shown having raw red meat, making a ghastly face in a wrong manner which is an insult to Hindu civilization."