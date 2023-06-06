Adipurush New Trailer: Prabhas' Ram Fights Saif Ali Khan's Lankesh For 'Adharm Ka Vidhwans'

Adipurush is one of the most awaited movies and while everyone is eagerly waiting for the Prabhas starrer, makes have left all even more excited with a new trailer. In a momentous celebration of cinematic brilliance intertwined with spiritual reverence, director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar and actors – Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, launched the highly anticipated final trailer of the magnum opus at Tirupati on Tuesday.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the valour, power and triumph of good over evil that the film embodies. It showcases how Raghav and the Vanar Sena embark on an extraordinary journey to bring back Janaki and fight Lankesh. The new Adipurush trailer is a visual treat and has further intensified the anticipation for the film’s release. Watch it here:

The trailer was launched in a grand event in Tirupati which was also attended by the makers and the star cast of the film. The reverberation of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ filled the air, accompanied by dazzling fireworks, enhancing the sense of celebration. Earlier in the day, Prabhas also visited Tirumala temple to seek blessings. The photos of the actor also went viral on social media.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaptation of the mythological story of Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film also features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang.